With goals in the 2nd half, Bahia wins 3-0 and ends a bad phase at home

Bahia received a visit from Náutico, this Friday (29), and won 3-0, ending the sequence of games without winning at Fonte Nova.

With the positive result, the tricolor team reaches 37 points and occupies the third place in Serie B, surpassing Grêmio.

The next match will be against CSA, again at home, on Saturday (06).

THE GAME

The tricolor team entered the field with the need to triumph and, for that, showed an aggressive posture in the offensive field. So much so that he hit a ball on the post with just eight minutes, in a strong kick by Emerson Santos.

Despite the promising start with a huge scare to the opposing goalkeeper, Bahia started to find difficulties in the midfield, mainly due to the forced changes in the team. Despite possession of the ball, the plays did not flow.

Chosen to start the match, striker Hugo Rodallega missed a good chance in the 26th minute, after a corner, with a header wide.

Gradually, Náutico balanced the match and also started to reach the offensive sector, even if without great finishes, it already bothered the tricolor defense more often.

SECOND TIME

Dissatisfied, and rightly so, with Bahia’s offensive production, the tricolor coach made two changes at halftime. Jacaré and Davó replaced Warley and Raí, changing the tactical formation to 4-4-2. There were literally four forwards on the field.

With more athletes in the offensive field, Bahia tried to put pressure on the red-and-white defense at all costs. However, it was only in the 12th minute that the first dangerous move took place. Jacaré received a pass in the penalty area and tried to kick the goalkeeper’s exit, but without success.

Despite playing with four forwards in the second half, it was in a fortuitous throw that the tricolor goal happened.

In the 25th minute, Vitor Jacaré took a free-kick in the penalty area. The ball did not reach height, bumped into the opposing defense, deflected in Rodallega, and left for defender Ignácio to push to the back of the net. Goal crying!

Three minutes later, the defense of Náutico failed in a bid with two free players in the middle, allowing the ball to go to Davó, alone in the direction of the goal. He had coldness to dribble the goalkeeper and expand the score.

With two goals ahead, Tricolor started to play more calmly and, consequently, found more spaces to exchange passes in the final stretch of the game.

The third goal came easily. Vitor Jacaré played on the left side and hit a beautiful pass in depth to the penalty area. Everton appeared in front of the goalkeeper and finished to the back of the net. It was his first professional goal.