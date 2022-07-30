With goals in the second half, Bahia beats Náutico and returns to 3rd place in Serie B







Seeking to increase the advantage in the fight for the G4, the Bahia received the Nautical for the 21st round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA). With goals from Ignácio, Matheus Davó and Everton, the Bahian team won the match on Friday night by 3-0.

So, the Tricolor Bahia resumes third place in the competition, with 37 points gained – tied with Guild, but has an advantage due to tie-breaking criteria. In addition, it increases the distance to other opponents outside the zone of access to the elite of Brazilian football.

On the other hand, however, Pernambuco are suffering their fifth consecutive defeat in Serie B – their 11th in the national series. Thus, they are in the penultimate position, with only 18 points added. Furthermore, they can be overtaken by the new village at the end of the round.

Therefore, for the next round, Bahia will play again at home, against CSA, at 4:30 pm (Brasília time) on Saturday (6). The day before, on Friday (5), the Náutico visits the factory workerStarting at 19 o’clock.

The duel between Bahia and Náutico

Playing at home and pushed by almost 29,000 fans, Bahia had greater dominance throughout the first stage. In the eighth minute, Emerson Santos hit from afar and hit Lucas Perri’s crossbar.

Afterwards, the team had two great chances with Rodallega. At 26, the ball found the Colombian after a corner kick. However, the attacker, in the scare, ended up playing out. Six minutes later, shirt 99 took advantage of a corner cross and headed firmly. But Lucas Perri defended.

On the return of the break, Náutico changed its posture and created more. In the 19th minute, Souza hit a corner with poison and almost scored an Olympic goal. However, Matheus Claus was attentive and defended, sending it out.

However, it was Bahia that opened the scoring. In the 25th minute of the second half, Vitor Jacaré hit a free-kick in the area, the ball hit Rodallega and left for Ignácio. The defender threw himself into it and managed to deflect it with his right foot to make it 1-0 at Fonte Nova.

After the setback, the visitors went even further to attack. However, four minutes later, Matheus Davó took advantage of the vacillation of the Náutico defense and fired alone into the penalty area. The striker then dribbled Lucas Perri and played for the back of the goal, expanding the Bahian advantage.

Finally, striker Everton confirmed Bahia’s triumph in the 38th minute of the second half. Vitor Jacaré found a great pass for shirt 22, who just gave the ball a light first touch and took it from the goalkeeper to close the score in Salvador.