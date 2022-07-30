With news, embezzlement and hanging, Flamengo faces Atlético-GO in search of an unprecedented sequence in the Brazilian

Trying to stay alive in the Brazilian Championship and keep getting closer to the leaders, Mengão returns to the field this Saturday (30). Flamengo x Atlético-GO, at 20:30, at Maracanã, is fundamental for the red-black pretensions, and if it manages to get the fourth consecutive victory in the competition, it will sleep in the G-4. Dorival has already outlined the likely lineup and Flamengo will have news in the starting lineup, embezzlement and players hanging.

Dorival Júnior’s team is experiencing its best moment of the season. Between Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileiro, in the last ten matches, there were eight wins, one draw and only one defeat, in a game that was played with an alternative team. In the Brasileirão, Mengão can score a sequence of four consecutive victories for the first time this season.

In sixth position with 30 points, Flamengo needs to win and dry Atlético-MG (32) and Athletico-PR (31), fourth and fifth, respectively. The two play only on Sunday (01), against Internacional and São Paulo. But with an eye on the top of the table, Mengão is nine points behind leader Palmeiras, who open the round this Saturday against Ceará, at Castelão.

News, embezzlement and hanging from Flamengo

For Flamengo x Atlético-GO, Rubro-Negro will have news in the lineup. That’s because despite being an important game, the club is already eyeing the duel against Corinthians, next Tuesday (02), for Libertadores. Therefore, Dorival must send a reserve team to the field.

The Mais Querido would already have the right absences of Rodrigo Caio, with a knee problem, Bruno Henrique, who is out of the season, and Diego Alves, who returned to feel muscle discomfort. The other starters will rest, while other players will have the opportunity to start playing for the first time.

This is the case of Arturo Vidal and Cebolinha. The new reinforcements are acquiring game rhythm and looking for ideal physical conditioning, and they are coming from the bench in the last games. Against Atlético-GO, both will start.

But another point to keep an eye on is the hanging ones. Flamengo has four players with two yellow cards, and if they take the third, they will be automatically suspended against São Paulo, in the next round. They are: Fabrício Bruno, Matheuzinho, Lázaro and Léo Pereira.

likely lineup

Therefore, in the last training session before the match, coach Dorival Júnior outlined the probable lineup of Flamengo for the match against Atlético-GO: Santos; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego Ribas, Arturo Vidal and Victor Hugo; Chives, Lazarus and Marino.

Flamengo x Atlético-GO is valid for the first match of the second round.

