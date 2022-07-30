With no vacancies in the SUS, patients wait days for hospitalization in hospitals in Ribeirão Preto, SP | Ribeirao Preto and France

Vitor’s wait for a place in the Unified Health System (USU) in a hospital in Ribeirão Preto (SP) already lasted 24 hours on Friday (29). With a lump on his neck, the young man was in the North Emergency Care Unit (UPA), and his mother reported the anguish of waiting for hospitalization.

“The doctor just did an x-ray, a blood test, asked to be admitted immediately, but there is no vacancy in any hospital. It has already been asked to some people, there are several people trying to help me, but they are not able to because the hospitals are full. I don’t want to lose my son. What mother wants to lose her child? Nobody”, says administrative assistant Adriana Codognotto.

UPA Norte is located in the Adelino Simioni neighborhood. On site, construction contractor Onofre Urias also faced the drama of needing a hospital and not being able to get it for the diabetic woman.

“She is feeling dizzy because of her diabetes problem, she is not eating. Everything she eats goes away. She stayed on the IV, but she is even hanging empty, waiting for a doctor to be able to hospitalize,” she said.

Ribeirão Preto currently has six hospitals registered to receive SUS patients, including Beneficência Portuguesa. The state health department is the body responsible for referring patients.

According to Letícia Cassimiro Macedo, coordinator of emergency care at Beneficência Portuguesa, on Friday afternoon, there was no way to receive any more patients due to lack of vacancies.

“We currently have 29 patients in the emergency room who are hospitalized where there should be, at most, 11. We have patients today in chairs, stretchers in the corridors, due to the lack of beds where they should be better accommodated.”

At 3:45 pm on Friday, the Municipal Health Department reported that 89 patients were waiting for state regulation.

At Santa Casa de Ribeirão Preto, the capacity exceeded 100% throughout the day, both in the ward and in the urgency and emergency sector.

“Right now, we have a 110% occupancy rate in urgency and emergency. In the wards, we have 100% occupancy. In the morning the occupancy was at 130%. What can happen, and has happened a few times, is not having a place to put the patient and he has to wait for care, support, inside the ambulance”, said the clinical director of Santa Casa, Marcelo Puga.

For the director, the overcrowding that Ribeirão Preto currently faces is another reflection of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the pandemic, there was a delay, a delay in numerous treatments that were happening prior to the pandemic. So, currently, patients arrive at the urgency and emergency with diseases that previously existed, but decompensated. Patients with heart failure, who were left with impaired or inadequate care, had a much more serious impairment situation. Cancer victims of the most diverse, this disease has evolved, so they arrive in a much more serious condition.”

The coordinator of Beneficência Portuguesa says that letters are frequently sent to health bodies demanding measures, but that the situation has been the same for months.

“Daily we send letters to the medical regulation, state and municipal health departments, informing us about our situation at the hospital. It is a reality that we have been living not only in the last few weeks. In the last few weeks it has gotten worse, but in the last few months we have been working with overcrowding”, said Letícia.

Meanwhile, those waiting for service vent. “I pay my tax, so I’m here claiming my rights. The right of everyone who is here at the UPA”, said Adriana.

“You have to wait to die in order to get a job, after being dead. We work so much and get to this situation of not having a vacancy. The person dying and you can’t do anything”, lamented Onofre.

What do city and state say

As of 7 pm on Friday, the patients shown in the report had not yet been regulated to hospitals.

Hospital das Clínicas (HC) reported that the emergency unit also works above operational capacity, but that it has not stopped receiving patients.

The direction of Santa Lydia Hospital said there is no overcrowding. Sought, the State Hospital had not commented on the situation of care until the publication of the article.

The Ribeirão Preto Health Department said that by the end of 2022 it will deliver the AME Mais Idoso building, which will help relieve hospitals that provide services to the SUS.

The State Department of Health reported that in June this year it transferred R$ 31 million to help fund the Hospital das Clínicas.

