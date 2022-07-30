Withdrawal: Expensive gasoline for the people and R$ 136 billion for shareholders

PT website

While a desperate Jair Bolsonaro swears on Twitter that “Brazil will have one of the cheapest ‘gasoline’ (sic) in the world”, the Bolsonarista management of Petrobras takes its dividend spree to the maximum. This Thursday (28), when presenting a profit of R$ 54.3 billion between April and June, the board of the state-owned company also announced the anticipation of R$ 87.81 billion in dividends referring to the results of the second quarter.

The announcement received criticism from the national president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann. “Another wave of high dividends from Petrobras and this time the private shareholders will receive R$ 87.8 billion! This is absurd. People pay expensive gasoline and also the increase in the chain of products. Bolsonaro does not solve it and still takes money from the states to try to lower the price”, said the deputy from Paraná.

The exorbitant amount in the second quarter will be added to the R$48.5 billion distributed in July and June in remuneration to shareholders for the results of the first quarter, totaling R$136.31 billion in dividends in six months. Far above the R$ 101.39 billion delivered last year, which had already been a record in the company’s history.

The “magic of multiplication” came from Petrobras’ Board of Directors, which approved the remuneration of shareholders at R$ 6.73 per share. Or almost double the R$ 3.71 paid by the company per share in the distribution of dividends in the first quarter.

“It is a scandal for the state-owned company’s board to pay shareholders almost 7 reais per share and to reduce only 15 cents per liter of gasoline, whose abusive prices have an impact on inflation and the lives of all Brazilians”, criticizes the coordinator of the Unique Federation of Oil Workers. (FUP), Deyvid Bacelar, on the entity’s website.

Researcher at the Institute for Strategic Studies on Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), Eduardo Costa Pinto says that much of this “superprofit” results from the rise in fuel prices in the domestic market, which account for 74% of the company’s total profits.

In three and a half years of Bolsonaro’s mismanagement, the Import Parity Prices (PPI) policy adopted in 2016, under the usurper Michel Temer, and maintained by his successor, has already resulted in increases of more than 155% in gasoline and 203% in diesel sold by Petrobras refineries.

In comparison with the second quarter of 2021, the average price of derivatives sold by the state-owned company increased by 55%. The economist also points out that Petrobras’ announcement comes shortly after Bolsonaro’s economic team asked for the contribution of state-owned companies to close the Executive’s deficit accounts.

One-fifth of company value spent on market treats

Also deputy director of the Institute of Economics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (IE-UFRJ), Costa Pinto called these nearly R$88 billion to be distributed in August and September, on the eve of the elections, “boots”.

“In just one quarter, the company will distribute to shareholders around 20.5% of its value (R$ 428.7 billion)”, points out the economist. “Of this total, BRL 35.5 billion goes to foreign shareholders, BRL 32.5 billion to the government and BRL 20.7 billion to domestic private shareholders.”

The “dividend spree”, adds Deyvid Bacelar, occurs at the expense of abusive pricing policy, privatization and investment cuts. “It is a real looting of public property. They are scraping Petrobras’ coffers, when the lights of this delivery management are turned off, something unprecedented in the company’s history”, he warns.

In the first six months of this year, Petrobras recorded a gain of R$ 98.891 billion, up 124.6% over the same period in 2021. At the same time, it shrunk investments to the historic floor. In the last quarter, the company’s total investments totaled R$ 9.2 billion.

Thus, the participation of the state-owned company in the Gross Formation of Fixed Capital (GFCF) – an index that measures total investments in the country – dropped to 2.2%, the lowest level in the historical series. In the two previous years, this index was 3.8%. In 2009, Petrobras was responsible for 11.1% of investments in Brazil.

Prates: “Bolsonaro leads Petrobras to the abyss”

This race for short-term superprofits is leading Petrobras to the abyss, evaluated senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) in an interview with Jornal PT Brasil, this Wednesday (27). For him, Bolsonaro’s mismanagement treats Petrobras in a “criminal” way. “What will Petrobras be like in 30 years, when this pre-salt oil may decline? Where did she put investment?” he asks.

“Shareholders should look at Petrobras and say: ‘Wow, this company is going to the abyss.’ Because it is pulling more and more oil from the pre-salt; there is no energy transition project; sold her foot in the Brazilian market, which was BR Distribuidora; sold the pipelines that gave it a competitive advantage; sold refineries and are trying to quickly sell three or four more, at a bargain price”, described the senator, one of those responsible for drawing up the energy policy to be implemented by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, if he wins the elections.

On the same Wednesday as the interview with Prates, at UOL, Lula attacked the deliveryist rage of Bolsonaro’s mismanagement. “It is important to remember that in our government we discovered the pre-salt layer and it was not luck, it was investment in research. It was a challenge that we set ourselves to make Brazil definitely self-sufficient,” she said.

“And when we found the most important oil deposit of the 21st century, we decided to destroy Petrobras, sell gas pipelines, BR, the refineries and today a country that is self-sufficient in oil and could export derivatives, does not have the capacity to refine what we we need”, continued the former president. “Brazil today only has the capacity to refine less than 80% of what it consumes, it is a shame.”

Lula also defended the importance of Petrobras for the country’s industrial policy. “When we approved the naval industry and the platforms, which Petrobras had to hire 65% of the national component, it is because we wanted to have an industrial policy and develop a large industry in this country, unfortunately all of that was destroyed.”

“If I win the election, we will build a refinery in this country, this country will be self-sufficient, we will restore royalties, return 75% to education, health and science and technology and we will make Petrobras be, if not the first, the second largest company world oil company. We have the conditions for that,” he declared.

“I intend to change Petrobras’ pricing policy,” Lula also announced. “I intend to make Petrobras’ prices depend on national costs, national expenditures, because we produce in reais, we pay wages in reais. In other words, this PPI story, with an international price, is to please shareholders to the detriment of 215 million Brazilians. And we can reduce the price, yes.”

From the Newsroomwith FUP Communication