Wolverine Zero Unleashes Muramasa’s Blade in the Fortnite Club Bundle for August

Fortnite Club Benefits:

They call him Patch, and he’s the best at what he does.

Wolverine Zero — the Wolverine from the comics Fortnite + Marvel: Zero Point War — brings the “X” factor to the August 2022 Club Pack. This Club Pack will be released to Fortnite Club subscribers around 9 PM ET on July 31, 2022!

August Club Bundle: From Madripoor Island to Fortnite Island

In addition to the Wolverine Zero Outfit, the August Club Pack features the Back Attachment Muramasa’s Bladea legendary sword forged by a demon blacksmith that can be unsheathed when the version Pickaxe* is equipped. In addition Loading Screen Best Fight You Ever Had is also in the Club Pack:

Trio reunited.

Other Fortnite Club benefits: Gelato Hug, Season 3 Battle Pass, Monthly V-Bucks, and the July Club Pack!

Summer’s Reward Don’t Heat Up: Back Accessory Gelato Hug Style

Want a sweet way to cool off? Then you are in luck! Fortnite Club members who log in during the Don’t Heat Summer will automatically receive the Gelato hug style of Back Accessory Your Little Friend Ice Cream (in addition to the default Style). Enjoy the cozy and sweet taste of the Hugs Team!

Standard Styles and Gelato Hug from the Back Accessory Your Little Friend Ice Cream.

Chapter 3: Season 3 Battle Pass

One of the benefits of Club Fortnite is instant access to the current Season Battle Pass. Meaning active subscribers during Chapter 3: Season 3 (which is running now) automatically receive the Season Battle Pass! If you had already purchased the Chapter 3: Season 3 Battle Pass prior to signing up, you will receive a one-time refund of 950 V-Bucks to your account.

1,000 V-Bucks Every Month

Active Fortnite Club subscribers will receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month! V-Bucks are received on the subscriber billing date**. Signed, for example, on July 28, 2022? At that point you will receive 1,000 V-Bucks, and as long as you keep the subscription, your second batch of 1,000 V-Bucks will be awarded on August 28, 2022, your third batch arrives on September 28, 2022, and so on.

Remember if: V-Bucks are awarded on your billing date, which may not be the same day you receive your monthly Club Pack.

July Club Bundle: Phaedra Dazzles the Light

Although last month’s Club Pack brought Phaedra from the depths, she continued to hide in the darkness using the other items in the Club Pack. Still need some light on this Club Pack? Relax, the July 2022 Club Pack will be available until 8:59 PM ET on July 31 (shortly before players receive the August Club Pack). As an extra July 2022 benefit, the July Club Pack grants full access to the PvE experience Save the Fortnite World!

In addition to the Phaedra Outfit, the July 2022 Club Pack comes with the octopus Accessory for the Cephas Backthe parasol Stygian Umbrella Pickaxethe supernatural Gothic shadow hang glider and the Reflection Tinted Loading Screen. The Phaedra Costume comes with the alternate style coveragewhich protects even more from light.

Loading Screen Reflection Tinted.

Players can subscribe to Club Fortnite in-game in the Item Shop or in the Battle Pass tab. To learn more about membership, check out the Fortnite Club FAQ!

Important: If you haven’t logged in to the original platform of purchase for more than 30 days, you may need to log in to redeem the August Club Pack.

*Note: Muramasa’s Blade Pickaxe is not the Wolverine-inspired Pickaxe associated with issue #3 of Fortnite + Marvel: Zero Point War.

** Recurring Subscription Fee of R$38.00 debited monthly until cancelled. You can cancel at any time. Please read the Subscription Terms for full details, including how to cancel.