Woman is transferred to ICU after complications in cosmetic surgery in BH

A woman was admitted in serious condition to the Odilon Behrens Metropolitan Hospital, in the São Cristóvão neighborhood, in the Northwest region of Belo Horizonte, after an aesthetic procedure at a private clinic in the capital. The patient underwent lipoabdominoplasty last Wednesday (27) and was transferred after complications.

The procedure started in the morning and ended in the afternoon, when the patient was transferred to the room. According to the doctor responsible for the surgery, during the night, around 20h, when a nurse went to arrange the exchange of the serum, the patient had a cardio-respiratory arrest. She needed to be stabilized and transferred in a mobile ICU to Odilon Behrens Hospital.

“During the entire journey, the patient was stable and her health, safety and zeal were preserved”, said the doctor’s advice in a note. The professional reported that, after contacting those responsible for the Intensive Care Center (ICU) of the Odilon Behrens Hospital, she was informed that the patient was alive and that she would undergo some tests to assess the clinical picture. “The professionals at Odilon Behrens have already reported that there was no pulmonary embolism or perforation of the patient’s lung”, said the professional. The woman, according to the doctor, would still undergo tests to verify what happened.

In a note, the private hospital where the aesthetic procedure was performed said that it only provides the service of leasing a surgical block, with equipment and other apparatus, so that plastic surgeons can perform the surgeries. The Hospital also said that it maintains contact with the Odilon Behrens team to monitor information on the patient’s medical condition.

The City of Belo Horizonte stated that the establishment where the surgery was performed has a health permit and that the authorization is in the process of being renewed. The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Minas Gerais (CRM-MG) said that it became aware of the case and that it will initiate the necessary procedures for the investigation of the facts, according to the procedures established in the Code of Professional Ethical Process (CPEP).