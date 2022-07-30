You might get crushed by space junk! risk is increasing

Hearing, seeing and reading news about space discoveries is something sensational. Recently, humans sent a new telescope (James Webb) into space and this caused great euphoria. However, what few people comment on is the amount of space junk present in Earth’s atmosphere.

See too: Discover the secrets of the galaxies present in the photo released by NASA

There are thousands of satellites that were placed in Earth orbit decades ago and have stopped working. At some point, they can collide with each other and generate small fragments that continue in orbit. However, one day this equipment falls from above and can crush a person.

Probability of dying from space junk is increasing

A study published in the journal Nature Astronomy says that the chance of dying from an asteroid that crashed to earth is less than that of being hit by debris from space. According to research, in 10 years, there is a 10% chance that a person will die crushed by this type of waste.

To reach this result, the study considered a hypothetical scenario. In it there is a descending and uncontrolled rocket. Its impact area would be ten square meters.

Part of the rocket could fall to Earth

Even if a good part of the object falls apart with the friction in the atmosphere, a large part of it resists and would be able to impact the Earth. “Many of the surviving pieces are potentially lethal, posing serious hazards on land, at sea and to people on planes.”

“The 2018 UN Guidelines for the Long-Term Sustainability of Outer Space Activities ask national governments to address the risks associated with uncontrolled re-entry of space objects, but do not specify how,” the study authors emphasized in the research.

The study is only speculative, but refers to the case of an object that fell in China recently and could have destroyed houses and even taken the life of a resident.