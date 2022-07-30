Zuckerberg turns on alert after Facebook loses millions of users

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Wednesday (27), Meta announced that in the second quarter of 2022, Facebook lost 2 million monthly users worldwide. In addition, the group also recorded the first quarterly revenue reduction in history, down 1% compared to the same period in 2021.

Thus, between April and June of this year, Facebook went from 2.936 billion monthly active users to 2.934 billion worldwide. A “monthly user” is defined as any person who has accessed the social networking website or application at least once a month.

However, the company’s only negative result was in Europe, going from 418 million to 407 million monthly users. In the other regions, Facebook maintained a small growth in the number of monthly users in the last quarter:

United States and Canada: from 957 million to 959 million monthly users;

Asia-Pacific: from 1.297 billion to 1.305 billion monthly users;

Rest of the world: from 263 million to 264 million monthly users.

However, the conglomerate, which in addition to Facebook also covers the applications Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, achieved an overall growth in audience. Thus, these platforms together received 10 million users, rising to 3.65 billion.

Reduction in billing

In addition, Meta’s revenue was US$ 28.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022, lower than the revenue in the same period last year, when it was US$ 29 billion. The company’s net income also declined compared to the same period in 2021, from $10.3 billion to $6.6 billion.

As such, Meta predicts Q3 revenue will be below estimates as there is general weakness in the digital ad market.

Stocks down in February

In February of this year, Facebook recorded, for the first time, a drop in the number of daily users, calculated from the daily average of people who accessed the website or application of the social network while they were logged in.

As a consequence of the result and the forecast that the revenue for the first quarter of 2022 would be below analysts’ expectations, the stocks had a sharp drop and removed Mark Zuckerberg from the list of the 10 richest in the world.

