5 Things About Assassin’s Creed Valhalla “Roguelite” DLC

The Forgotten Saga, the free roguelite DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, arrives on August 2nd alongside Update 1.6.0. Ubisoft confirmed the release of additional content and took the opportunity to reveal more information about the expansion.

The Forgotten Saga will star Odin as players explore the interior of Niflheim. With each session, different scenarios will be presented with altered dynamics and progressive challenges and rewards.

To celebrate the launch, Ubi has released a trailer with five things players need to know before jumping into this expanded universe. Check it out:

How to Prepare for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC

As with all roguelites, exploration will be essential. Therefore, in The Forgotten Saga, it will be important to search for secrets scattered throughout the scenarios to equip Odin with the best loot.

Players will have plenty of time to familiarize themselves with the equipment, but it’s good to understand the improvements, additional bonuses, and perks they offer. That way, it will be easier to make the right decisions for exploration and fighting enemies.

Finally, as it’s a roguelite expansion, you’ll need to get used to the kills along the way. But don’t worry, it’s part of the winning process. The player gets more and more skillful with each attempt, so persevere!