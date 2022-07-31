6 tools you still don’t use and need to know

O Google Drive it certainly revolutionized the way people store photos, texts and various media formats. Professionally, it has essential functions, because it also prioritizes the organization of folders. Sharing allows multiple people to edit the same document, speeding up tasks.

The integration between the ”office” applications ensures that you have everything you need on a single platform. In addition, there are extensions that enhance its efficiency, however, they have not become popular. Between scanning and using offline browsing, there are numerous possibilities, both in the web version and in the applications that can be installed for free.

6 Amazing Google Drive Features That Improve Users’ Experience



scan documents

Click the “+” sign in the lower right corner and click “Scan” to open the tool and pass what you need to the folder.



Save web content

Install Chrome Browser Compatible Extension ”Save to Google Drive” and when you need it, you’ll have the option to save a link in the cloud, preventing the bookmarks tab from getting cluttered.

Extract text from images and PDFs

Import the file in the format you want to your computer or cell phone, then right-click on the folder, choosing the option ”Open With Google Docs”.

Use advanced search

Type the document that needs to be found and click the list icon in the right corner. When opening a tab, several search filters will be available that can be selected.

Access files offline

On the top tab, click on ”Settings”, represented by a gear and then select ”Offline”. That way you’ll be able to modify your files and even save them later.



Insert color in folders

Using colors in folders helps with organization, so just open the drive and right-click on a folder, hovering the mouse over ”Change Color”.

