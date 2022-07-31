61-year-old chronicler and poet Miró da Muribeca dies

The poet and chronicler from Pernambuco João Flávio Cordeiro da Silva, better known as Miró da Muribeca, died this Sunday (31), at the age of 61. The information was released on the artist’s official profile on social media. There is no news about the cause of death.





“We inform all friends, fans and followers that our poet Miró da Muribeca was enchanted this Sunday morning. Soon, we will give more information about the farewell ceremony. We apologize if we are unable to respond to the expressions of regret. , at this time, to inbox/direct messages,” the statement said on social media.











The artist’s burial is scheduled to take place at 11 am this Monday (1st), at the Santo Amaro cemetery, in the central area of ​​Recife.

In May of this year, Miró was admitted to a public hospital in Recife, due to health problems. At the time, his health was stable, despite being debilitated.

In conversation with Folha de Pernambuco, in October of last year, Miró da Muribeca was delighted to be back in the routine of a writer and “art maker”. “I’m so happy to talk about my rebirth, look someone in the eye, talk,” he praised.

At the time, Miró came to the newsroom accompanied by a caregiver sent by the alcoholism rehabilitation clinic where he was hospitalized. From there, he told about his routine and, among other tasks, was the poetry that accompanied him in the midst of readings he was doing of Drummond in the midst of the very writing he did of his verses.





“There I write and read every day, Drummond and Ignácio de Loyola Brandão”, he said that, projecting the future, he shouted about the book “O Céu é no 6 Andar” (Claranan) and his desire for the cover of a biography that would be come, in Cepe launch. “I think of a cover with my picture in the corner and the title ‘I’m Still Here’.

