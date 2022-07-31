7 extinct fruits that we have a record of

We think a lot about animals that have gone extinct, like dinosaurs and mammoths. But there are also extinct fruits, something that became more common after monoculture became popular as a way of producing food.

Experts believe that we now have only a small fraction of the fruits and plants that existed a hundred years ago.

Do extinct fruits damage ecosystems?

The extinction of fruits and plants puts ecosystems at risk. There is a reduction in cross-pollination and the potential for new stronger fruits to emerge, such as grapefruit.

Furthermore, when fruit plants disappear, the animals that depended on them become vulnerable. See, for example, the limpet grass. It became extinct in the 1930s when its habitat was damaged by disease.

Some plants became extinct due to climate change. Others became extinct due to deforestation, or were left out because they were not as reliable as commercial varieties. Either way, it is a loss for the terrestrial ecosystem and a trend that is worrying.

Meet seven extinct fruits that we have records

ansault pear

Ansault pear was famous for its buttery flavor and delicate aroma. It was grown in Angers, France, in 1863, and was so delicious that the book The Pears of New York described it as a “fruit of the highest quality”.

They became extinct because their cultivation was complicated. The trees were irregular, and did not always produce edible pears. When agricultural production industrialized, the Ansault pear became ineffective in terms of income for producers.

This pear is one of the extinct fruits, disappearing in the early 20th century.

taliaferro apple

Taliaferro apples were grown by Thomas Jefferson on his 5,000-acre Monticello estate in Virginia. There are reports that he claimed that they produced there “undoubtedly the best cider we have ever known”.

This apple did not reach commercial levels, nor did it distance itself from its original orchards. Fruit experts believe she died in the orchard on the property.

Madagascar banana

This wild banana is not yet among the extinct fruits, but it is in serious danger of extinction. The Madagascar banana is related to the Cavendish banana, common in Europe and the United States.

Deforestation and climate change are the reasons this banana is virtually extinct. It has not reached a commercial level, and its habitat is at risk. Experts believe it is only a matter of time before it disappears for good.

The Madagascar banana is almost extinct.

Murray plum

plum Murray, prunus murrayana, was a wild plum found only in regions of the state of Texas, USA. It was discovered in 1928, but no one has seen it since. It is listed as critically endangered, but considered extinct because recent research has found none.

She was a thorny bush with hairy leaves. The white flowers ripened into red plums with white dots.

Judean date palm

This date palm was a common food that grew around the Dead Sea, the Sea of ​​Galilee and the Hula Valley in Israel. Date palm fruits are still eaten today, but the Judean date palm is believed to have become extinct due to climate change.

The areas where it grew became dry over time, and as date palms need a lot of water, it became difficult to cultivate them.

In 2005, botanists managed to germinate a 2000-year-old seed from a Judean date palm. It was the oldest seed to germinate with human help. Scientists then sequenced their genomes and compared them to modern varieties, seeking to understand how date palms evolved.

Kalimantan Mango

The Kalimantan Mango (mangifera casturi) was a species of mango endemic to the region of Kalimantan, Borneo. She was one of 31 types, and the mascot of South Kalimantan Province.

It has been listed as one of the extinct fruits since 1998. The mango tree could reach 25 meters in height, and had purple foliage when young. The mango fruit was smaller than what we see in supermarkets today, at 80 grams, a thin, speckled skin and more fiber.

It is believed that it became extinct due to deforestation.

Jamaican guava

Jamaican guavas still exist today, but there is one species among them that has become extinct. she was called Psidium dumetorum, or just Psidium jamaicana, being endemic to Jamaica. The last wild plant was recorded in 1976, and none have been found since.