8 Weird Places on Google Maps That Can’t Appear on the Map

O Google Maps It’s not just a GPS tool, it also allows you to “travel” without leaving your home thanks to advanced viewing of satellite imagery from almost the entire planet. However, there are still some places that remain a mystery — they are places so secret that they can neither be photographed nor displayed by Maps. Meet some of them.

8. Moruroa, French Polynesia

Moruroa is a small oceanic island formed by corals in the South Pacific Ocean. Why much of the island is censored on Maps is unclear, but some believe it could be related to the region’s nuclear past, as France carried out several nuclear tests there between 1966 and 1996.

Moruroa is a small oceanic island formed by corals in the South Pacific Ocean (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

7. 2207 Seymour Avenue, Ohio, United States

The censored house is the site of the 2002-2004 Ariel Castro kidnappings in Cleveland, Ohio. Three young women were kidnapped by Castro and held captive and tortured in that space — they remained imprisoned until May 2013 when one of the victims escaped and managed to call for help. The criminal was arrested and sentenced to 1,000 years.

The Censored House is the location of Ariel Castro’s kidnappings (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

6. Stockton-on-Tees, UK

This house, located on Princeport Street in the UK’s Stockton-on-Tees neighborhood, appears blurry on Google Maps as in the previous case. However, no one — including former residents — knows why it doesn’t show up on the Google service.

This house is located on Princeport Street in Stockton-on-Tees, UK (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

5. Military base in Greece

When you access Maps to see this military base located in the capital of Greece, Athens, it appears blurred and completely pixelated. The reason for the blurry image has never been explained, but many pixelated regions of the map are believed to be places that require protection for national security reasons.

Military base in Greece (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

4. Patio de los Naranjos, Spain

Patio de los Naranjos, which translates to Patio de Laranjeira, is an area in the municipality of Almería, Spain. It’s unclear why the area is blurry on Google Maps, but the reason could be related to government buildings nearby.

Patio de los Naranjos, which translates to Patio de Laranjeira, is an area in the municipality of Almería, Spain (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

3. North Korea

North Korea is an almost secret country, so it is not possible to access details about it on Google Maps. Names of cities and mountains are all you’ll find on Maps.

North Korea Map does not display any details other than the names of cities and mountains (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

2. Jeanette Island, Russia

Jeannette Island is a small island in the East Siberian Sea, mostly covered by ice, and has a peak of over 350 meters in the center. It is not yet known why there is no information about the island on the map, but in the past it has been a reason for conflicts between Russia and the US.

Jeannette Island is a small island in the East Siberian Sea (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

1. Nuclear installation in France

The AREVA La Hague nuclear fuel reprocessing facility in France is completely blurred on Google Maps. It was opened in 1976 for the purpose of treating spent nuclear fuel from several countries, however it has been a source of considerable controversy for allegedly dumping an exorbitant amount of radioactive waste into the ocean daily, according to Greenpeace.