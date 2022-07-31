A few days after giving birth, Tays Reis undergoes emergency surgery: “I thought I was going to die”

Singer Tays Reis had to undergo emergency surgery nine days after the birth of Pietra, her first child, as a result of her relationship with singer Biel. Tays posted a photo this Saturday (30), where she appears lying in a hospital bed, accompanied by her partner and reported to followers that she had acute appendicitis and felt severe pain.

Through Instagram, the singer reassured her fans: “People from heaven, what a scare. Yesterday I felt the pain of dying, I thought I was going to die, a lot of pain. We found out it was appendicitis and I already took it off. [o apêndice]. Thank God everything went well, the surgery, I’m here in the room”, he told in the stories.

“Only God knows what I’m going through these last few days. I was trying to recover from my birth, breastfeed my daughter, thinking it was the most difficult phase, and suddenly I had acute appendicitis and I had to undergo a emergency, last night”, said the singer, who also thanked the messages of affection and positive energies: “My love, I love you! Thank you for going through this difficult time with me. I also want to thank you all, for all the messages of affection and positive energies emanating over my life! Now it’s time to recover, to go home and keep my fur!”, thanked Tays.

On Friday night (29), while Tays was operated on, Biel explained to fans that the singer had had abdominal pain for three days. “The pain didn’t stop and it really was acute appendicitis, we came to the hospital right away, this is no joke. We’ve already gathered the medical team and Tays is in the surgery center operating, she is in great hands”, she declared.