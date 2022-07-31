“A shame the OAB is not leading the fight for democracy”, says Hildegard Angel

The journalist stated that, more than the letter, what is important is the struggle and engagement of civil movements and entities to combat reactionaryism in Brazil.

247 – In an appearance on TV 247 this Sunday (31), journalist Hildegard Angel criticized the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) for not being involved in the organization and promotion of the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Right”. The document was spearheaded by former students of the USP Law School to repudiate the latent coup by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who constantly questions the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines.

“Look, the letter from the USP Law School is very important, but it is a consequence of a lot of struggle and a lot of resistance, above all, from the progressive media of the other formed movements, the Prerogatives Group and many others, let’s be fair”, he said. Hilde.

The journalist added that, more than the letter, what is important is the struggle and engagement of civil movements to combat reactionaryism in Brazil: “But it won’t be because of the letter, in my opinion, that the military will leave scene and that we will be able to achieve our goals. Our goals are costing everyone a lot of struggle, everyone who is on social media, everyone who is having the courage to talk about it, all the movements and mobilized groups of civil society.”

Finally, Hildegard criticized the OAB’s omission in relation to the movement: “And what’s more, I think it’s a shame that the OAB, by omission, because of its political deactivation, is not heading this letter. all the great moments in Brazil had a leading role that the institution exists to have. And it doesn’t (now).

