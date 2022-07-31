Abrasco calls on society to help strengthen the SUS: ‘Without the SUS, there is no health for everyone’; undersigned

By Conceição Lemes

Health is a universal right.

In Brazil, it is constitutional.

It is in article 196 of the Federal Constitution:

Health is everyone’s right and a duty of the State, guaranteed through social and economic policies aimed at reducing the risk of disease and other diseases and at universal and equal access to actions and services for their promotion, protection and recovery.

In our daily lives, it is up to the Unified Health System (SUS) to make this right, which is increasingly threatened, a reality.

We live in dark times. General scorched earth.

In 64 days we will have one of the most difficult and worrying elections in our history.

They will be crucial for the future of Brazil, the health of the Brazilian people and the SUS.

In view of this, the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco) launched on Thursday, 28-07, the campaign Strengthen the SUS.

“More than defending the SUS, we want to strengthen it”, highlights Rosana Onocko-Campos, president of the Association.

The campaign is aimed at society in general and not just at researchers, managers and workers in the area.

“It is an attempt to involve civil society as a whole and show that the SUS is a heritage of the Brazilian nation and must become a State policy”, explains Onocko-Campos.

The objective is to place the defense and improvement of the SUS as a priority agenda in the October elections.

For this, Abrasco made a manifesto that became a petition.

I, Conceição Lemes, have already signed. Support you too.

Follow the petition (bolds are from the original document) and the link to sign.

Without SUS, there is no health for everyone. Sign our petition and help strengthen SUS.

We, from the Brazilian Association of Collective Health – Abrasco, took the initiative to promote a campaign in defense and for the strengthening of the Unified Health System – SUS.

We are thousands of researchers, university professors, health professionals working in the SUS and students committed to guaranteeing the right to health for the entire population of our country.

The last two years have shown that a health system should not be directed only to the most vulnerable part of the population. In the pandemic, we were all cared for and welcomed by SUS.

With the vaccination campaign, it is estimated that in 2021 219 thousand deaths were avoided. Many other lives were saved by health professionals in SUS hospitals. However, SUS is much more than that and is not limited to dealing with the pandemic.

In addition to the challenge of the pandemic, the SUS has been protecting and taking care of the health of Brazilians over the years in crisis situations, emergencies and epidemics, but also in the daily life of illness and health problems.

The SUS was born to make the right to Health a reality throughout the country and for everyone, without failing to understand that people are diverse and, therefore, have different needs.

It is like this because it was an achievement of Brazilian society, the result of the mobilization of thousands of people before and during the National Constituent Assembly, in 1988. No government gave us the SUS as a gift.

However, in the last 30 years, the money invested by the Federal Government in Health has been insufficient to cover all the expenses of the system.

This reality was worsened with the approval of Constitutional Amendment 95, which imposed a ceiling on spending and froze the federal floor of the SUS for 20 years at 2017 values. If the scenario were different, the SUS would certainly do even more and better.

Even though it is crucial to our lives, the SUS does not usually have due importance in the plans of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, state governments, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies..

Meanwhile, projects that seek to dismantle the system are advancing. If this happens, the lives and health of more than 80% of the Brazilian population will be directly threatened. That’s why we say: Without SUS, there is no health for everyone.

We must defend and protect the SUS from those who want it to be dismantled, but we need to go further.

To strengthen the system, we need governments to increase investment in health. Both the defense of the SUS and its strengthening depend on the election of president, governors, senators and deputies who have this commitment.

We wish that Health is no longer a privilege, but is, in fact, a right of any Brazilian and Brazilian. For this, we count on you to guarantee and expand this achievement! Only with the mobilization of many can we make our voice heard.

We want a future with Health and we demand that candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, state governments, the National Congress and the Legislative Assemblies support eight proposals that aim to strengthen the Unified Health System.

WITHOUT SUS, THERE IS NO HEALTH FOR EVERYONE!

8 proposals defended by Abrasco in the document “Strengthening the SUS, in Defense of Democracy and Life”:

1-Ensure regular and adequate funding to meet health needs.

2-Adapt the SUS care model to the health needs.

3-Strengthen and consolidate the public character of SUS.

4-Expand political, organizational and operational integration in the SUS.

5-Improve SUS management in a democratic and participatory manner.

6-Ensure the occupation of SUS management positions on a technical basis.

7-Implementing an integrated personnel policy for the SUS​.

8-Sustain a solid science, technology and innovation policy in Health.

To sign the petition, click here.