Accused of keeping family in prison has preventive detention decreed

The Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro transformed into preventive the arrest in flagrante delicto of the lanternist Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, 49 years old, arrested on Thursday (28) on charges of keeping in private prison and assaulting his wife and two children while over 17 years. The decision was made during a custody hearing held this afternoon.

Silva is being held in the Benfica prison, in the north of Rio, and was subjected to a hearing led by Judge Monique Correa Brandão dos Santos Moreira, of the 7th Domestic Violence Court. His defense asked for provisional release. The Public Ministry of the State of Rio (MP-RJ) requested the conversion of the arrest in flagrante delicto in preventive, “since the flagrant is legal and there are indications of authorship and materiality”.

“The facts are extremely serious and extremely reprehensible, considering that the victims, wife and children of the custodian, were, for years, deprived of their liberty and were subjected to physical and psychological suffering”, said the judge. “In view of the above, as I consider any other precautionary measures other than prison to be insufficient, I reject the request for release and convert the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive”, determined the magistrate.

Until the publication of this text, the report did not get in touch with Silva’s defense, so that it could comment on the decision.