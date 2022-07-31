Actress Maria Fernanda dies at 96 | Rio de Janeiro



Maria Fernanda – Reproduction

Published 07/31/2022

Rio – Actress Maria Fernanda, 96, died this Saturday (30), due to bacterial pneumonia. The living daughter of the poet Cecília Meireles (1901-1964) and the Portuguese illustrator Correia Dias (1892-1935), the artist had been hospitalized since Tuesday (26) at the Casa de Saúde São José, in the Humaitá neighborhood, in the South Zone. From Rio. She leaves a son, Luiz Fernando, the result of her relationship with director Luiz Gallon.

The death information was confirmed by the health unit, per day, this Sunday morning (31). “Casa de Saúde São José confirms that on Saturday, July 30th, actress Maria Fernanda Meirelles Correia Dias died due to bacterial pneumonia. Maria Fernanda was admitted to the hospital on the 26/07”, says the statement.

Maria Fernanda began her career in theater in 1948, playing the character Ophelia, in the first production of ‘Hamlet’, by William Shakespeare, made in the country. The artist gave a show on stage in the plays ‘Doroteia’ (1950), by Nelson Rodrigues, and ‘Um Bonde Chamado Desejo’ (1962), by Tennessee Williams, which won her all the major theatrical awards of the time, including the first Moliére for Best Actress (1963).

Among her other works in theater are: ‘Senhor dos Afogados’ (1954), ‘Verde Que Te Quero Verde’ (1960), ‘Um Bonde Chamado Desejo’ (1962), ‘Oito Mulheres’ (1962), ‘Santa Joana ‘ (1965), ‘O Balcão’ (1970), ‘Miss Julia’ (1971), ‘Three Sisters’ (1972), ‘I See a Shape in the Window’, ‘Help Me, I’m a Maiden’ (1979), ‘How Shake Your Apartment’ (1980), ‘Gone With the Wind (1984)’ and ‘The Importance of Being Perfect’ (2004).

A complete artist, the veteran debuted on television in ‘Grande Teatro Tupi’ (1953). After that, she acted in the soap operas ‘E o Vento Levou’ (1956), ‘Gabriela’ (1975), ‘Pai Hérói’ (1979), ‘Dulcinéa Vai à Guerra’ (1980), ‘Nem Rebeldes, Nem Fiéis’ (1980). 1981), ‘Moinhos de Vento’ (1983), ‘Dona Beija’ (1986) and ‘Olho por Olho’ (1988).

In addition to theater and television, Maria Fernanda also shone on the big screen in ‘Always Resta Uma Esperança’ (1946), ‘Terra Violenta’ (1948), ‘Luz Apagada’ (1953), ‘The Americano’ (1954), ‘Lady’ (1955), ‘The Amazon Trader’ (1956), ‘Rumble of Passions’ (1958), ‘Black Sheep’, ‘A Bachelor Farewell’ (1974), ‘End of Party’ (1978), ‘Joana Angelica’ (1979), ‘Chico Rei’ (1985), ‘Carlota Joaquina’, ‘Princess of Brazil’ (1995) and ‘O Quinze’ (2004).