After assuming that she has more than 40 adult toys, Sabrina Sato shows off a wet body: “Printei”

How is she!? Sabrina Sato, presenter, digital influencer and model, closed the night of last Friday (29) with a breathtaking photo. In it, the muse bets on a flashy swimsuit to take a picture on another sunny day and tanning in the pool.

“A quiet day around here”, wrote the muse in the caption of the publication. In the photos, Sabrina Sato appears in her most minimalist classic black bikini, as she dives into crystal clear waters and in a simply paradisiacal environment. In the other clicks, you can see the muse’s son and also her husband, Duda Nagle.

“The day I get a body like this, I know I won’t need anything else”, joked a fan in the comments field. “Guys, this woman manages to destroy my self-esteem”, pointed out another one, complementing it with some heart emojis.

For the first time, Sabrina Sato reveals why she left Record

During an interview, Sabrina Sato decided to answer the question of the followers and talk once and for all why she left Record and went on to other achievements in her life.

“Getting out of your comfort zone is scary and you have to get out. You know you have to get out of there. I think there’s a time when you have to leave. Just like this change now, to come back… to come here, to Globo. Like you [Fábio Porchat] did before. I copied your trajectory. But doesn’t it give a little? You are there, in the good and the good. Comfortable, I don’t know what… earning well,” said the celebrity.

Remember the statement that Sabrina Sato had released at the time: “After 8 years of contract with RecordTV, presenter Sabrina Sato decided, in agreement with the broadcaster, not to renew her contract. Sabrina says goodbye maintaining a cordial relationship, of respect and eternal gratitude to the entire RecordTV leadership and all the professionals who were present on her journey. In a real video, posted on her social media, she thanks all the love, affection, attention and partnership of the station in all these years together.”

