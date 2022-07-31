After billionaire loss, Gol intends to reduce the number of flights

Gol Linhas Aéreas recorded a loss of R$ 2.8 billion in the second quarter of this year. With that, the company plans to cut the offer of flights by around 10% for August and September. In the same period of 2021, the airline had a profit of R$ 643 million.

“We anticipate that rates will remain high in the second half of the year, but we are able to offer more attractive prices as long as the customer plans to travel in advance,” said on Friday 29, in a conference call, the company’s president, Celso Ferrer.

With this scenario, Gol projects more expensive air tickets for the second half of the year. “The inventory already has a healthier fare level, capable of dealing with the increase in fuel, and the fare curve is more distributed to democratize air transport even in a scenario of high costs.”

The company will review the outlook for 2022, with a reduction in the projection of the average load factor from 82% to 80% in the year, in addition to the decrease in the consolidated offer measured by the available seat kilometer (ASK) for the year. According to executives, one of the measures adopted by the company was to reorganize the offer on certain routes, such as the air shuttle.

The company’s president said that, to face higher fuel prices, both Gol and its competitors are reducing flights.

“It is very clear that the cost level will be much higher in the second half, with oil at US$ 100 a barrel or more and the dollar above R$ 5 with the volatility of the elections. We expect greater rationalization from the market as a whole.”

