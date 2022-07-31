After breaking the Achilles tendon, Kevinho guarantees that he will continue with his concert routine: “My business is singing”

After getting injured during a football match and worrying fans, the singer Kevinho appeared on his social networks to reassure followers and inform about his current state of health. According to the singer, he will have to undergo surgery, in addition to being debilitated for a few months..

Posting a photo, he said in the caption: “It’s family, really, my thing is to sing, I invented playing soccer and tore my Achilles tendon. Tomorrow I have the surgery and then it’s full recovery.“, said. In the image, the man appears sitting in a wheelchair at the hospital where he was treated.

Kevinho also revealed that, due to the injury, it will be necessary to use an orthopedic boot and crutch for two months. Still, he assured that this will not stop him from doing his shows: “It will be 2 months using boots and crutches, I will fulfill my schedule of shows, however, it will only be possible to do it sitting in the chair but let’s go! I wanted to thank you all for your love for me, it makes all the difference, everything will be fine, God willing!“, said.

In the comments of the photo, the artist received support from friends and fans, who wished him well. Still in the profile stories, the hit boy even published a photo of his foot without the boot, showing the swelling of the member and another one showing details of the piece he will have to wear.