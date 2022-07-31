After childbirth, Tays Reis undergoes emergency surgery and Biel reassures fans | celebrities



Tays Reis undergoes surgery and Biel reassures fans – Instagram reproduction

Published 07/30/2022 10:49

Rio – Tays Reis, 27, gave fans a scare on Friday night. The singer required emergency surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The procedure took place ten days after the birth of Pietra, the result of her relationship with Biel, 26 years old. This Saturday morning, through Instagram Stories, the singer reassured fans by saying that the beloved is fine.

“All right, thank God.” He even joked about Tays returning to the hospital less than two weeks after giving birth. “These people like a surgical center,” he said, laughing. “What’s up, bae? Enough, right? Shall we go?”, asked Biel. “Have me discharged here”, asked the artist referring to the medical team that was in the room.