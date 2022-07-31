After childbirth, Tays Reis undergoes emergency surgery and Biel reassures fans | celebrities

Published 07/30/2022 10:49

Rio – Tays Reis, 27, gave fans a scare on Friday night. The singer required emergency surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The procedure took place ten days after the birth of Pietra, the result of her relationship with Biel, 26 years old. This Saturday morning, through Instagram Stories, the singer reassured fans by saying that the beloved is fine.

“All right, thank God.” He even joked about Tays returning to the hospital less than two weeks after giving birth. “These people like a surgical center,” he said, laughing. “What’s up, bae? Enough, right? Shall we go?”, asked Biel. “Have me discharged here”, asked the artist referring to the medical team that was in the room.

On Friday night, while Tays was operated on, Biel explained to fans that the singer had had abdominal pain for three days. “The pain didn’t stop and it really was acute appendicitis, we came to the hospital right away, this is no joke. We’ve already gathered the medical team and Tays is in the surgery center operating, she is in great hands”, she declared.

Tays also informed fans about the surgery on her social media. “I wish I could be here more for you, but I haven’t been feeling very well these last few days. I’m going to have surgery and I’ll be great here for you soon. Thank you for all the love and affection for me and our family! See you soon.”

