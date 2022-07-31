After denying that she supports her husband, Jojo Todynho gets a gift from a brand

Jojo Todynho showed on social networks the new gift she got from her husband, the military officer Lucas Souza: a bag with a stamp that costs R$ 1,200. The video was posted last night, hours after she denied supporting her husband after a prick from a follower.

Lucas’ gift to Jojo is a branded bag believe Schutz. The chosen model has a chain and bamboo strap, as well as a golden clasp with the face of an insect.

“Look, my gift is beautiful,” Jojo began. “Did I hit it or didn’t I hit it?”, Lucas asked in sequence. “You got it right, I liked it. This bag is beautiful”, replied the influencer, showing the treat to the camera.

Jojo, in turn, also showed the gift she gave her beloved: a colorful sneaker.

Jojo Todynho wins a scholarship of R$ 1,200 from her husband after denying that she supports him Image: Playback/Instagram

Jojo was pinned by a follower after the presenter criticized Caio Castro’s speech, who said he was uncomfortable with having to pay the bill on dates.

“A so-and-so posted in stories her that I play my husband. I’m going to refresh people’s memory. My husband is an army officer. My husband attends two colleges,” said the artist, denying that she supports her partner.

“I believe in a world where there are honest people who don’t need to be in relationships because of money. I’m a woman f*ck, well resolved, millionaire, I always worked to go after mine. No man has ever gotten anything from me,” she stated.