After Globo’s resignation, Dani Calabresa opens her heart and says what she thinks

Even at the end of her contract with TV Globo, the comedian Dani Pepperoni don’t intend to completely cut your link with the broadcaster From Rio. The artist spoke a little about her future plans.

According to Dani, despite still not knowing for sure if he will continue in charge of CAT BBB, she said she would love for the global reality production to give her this opportunity. Jokingly, she made a public request to Boninho, director of Globo.

“I don’t know yet [se vou ser chamada], but I hope so. Cute, I’ll start confirming, I hope you confirm me. I would love it”, she said in an interview with UOL.

She also assured that she has projects scheduled for the next few years, but she still can’t tell. “I have projects, but nothing confirmed to tell. I still want to go back to CAT at BBB, I loved doing it. I love the show. My resume is there, right?”, she stated.

After staying at Globo for seven years, Dani confessed that she has been interested in the new contract model offered by the broadcaster, which in recent years has signed a work with several personalities.

“This model contract [por obra] allows different partnerships, allows the artist to vary. I think it’s modern. Today I am happy, but it could be that a year from now I will be crying under the bridge,” she joked.

Golden age on MTV

At the beginning of the year Dani Calabresa gave an interview to the podcast PodDelas, in which she revealed that I didn’t earn very well at the time he worked at MTV. Despite being one of the highlights of the station, she stated that the salary barely reached R$ 500 reais.

In a conversation with the presenters Boo Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki, the comedian opened her heart and confessed that she was not too upset with the financial situation either, since the program was an accomplishment.

“I joined MTV in 2008, to participate in ‘Fifth Categoria’, I was a judge, and it was really, really cool. When I went to work with them, I was very happy. It was between ‘Panic on TV’ or going to ‘Zorra Total’, and then I went to MTV to win R$300, I swear to God. I chose,” he stated.

Dani completed talking about how the time at the station was special for her career. She highlighted freedom as a high point of the work at the time. “I was so happy on MTV. I stayed in 2008 doing a story, I started doing more things for other programs, and then in 2009 I auditioned to present a program that was ‘O Furo MTV’, and it was very, very cool, it was a free, natural place, everyone He was very talented there, it was a wonderful school”, he pointed out.

