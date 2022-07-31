Alert! If you like to roast meat in the airfryer, you are at risk of explosion.

With the electric Frier it is possible to make practical, tasty and healthy recipes. For this reason, it is on the list of best-selling home appliances. As this is an innovative product, more and more recipes are being tested in the fryer.

See too: Can I put aluminum foil inside the airfryer without any problems?

One of these recipes that we have often found on several websites and culinary portals is the barbecue with charcoal made in the airfryer. But is roasting meat in an electric fryer safe? Let’s see what experts say.

Is roasting meat in an airfryer safe?

Making meat in the airfryer is super easy, just season the cut and put it to bake in the time you set, control it until it gets done. Easy no?

Some people are putting burning coals while cooking meat. As they say, the meat is crispier and has a traditional barbecue flavor.

The problem with this is that charcoal is rich in carbon, an element that acts as a conductor of electricity. When placed in the airfryer, there is a high risk of the air fryer’s ventilation system causing sparks of fire or coal dust to reach the electrical parts of the engine. This could cause a short circuit, causing the device to catch fire.

In addition to the risk of fire, putting charcoal in the airfryer impairs the functioning of the appliance, causing damage to the non-stick material and plastic surfaces of the machine.

Damage caused by roasting meat in the airfryer can also void the warranty, so it is not stated by the manufacturers. The best way to roast meat using the electric fryer is to choose the cut you prefer, add coarse salt and bake for at least 30 minutes.