All the new WhatsApp features released in 2022 and what’s new to come

WhatsApp may be the most popular messenger in Brazil by a large advantage, but it keeps implementing new features that make the app even more useful for everyday use. Practically every week, the app starts the development of a new tool or feature that, in many cases, not even users knew they needed so badly.

In order to get everything in order, the Canaltech brings together in this column all the news that WhatsApp has implemented (or plans to implement) throughout 2022. Here, all the chat tools, expansions in existing features and additions that the platform has already made available in the app, officially announced or leaked by application.

All WhatsApp news of 2022

Reactions with emojis on WhatsApp

First, WhatsApp made reactions available with only six emoji options, but it was only a matter of time before the entire sticker catalog was released to spice up the chat. Since June, it is possible to react to messages sent or received in the app with any sticker available in the tray, whether on PC or cell phone.

You can use any of the images available on the keyboard to react (Image: Disclosure/WhatsApp)

Mute on voice calls

If you are on a voice call and one of the participants is making too much noise, you can now mute them individually. Also in June, WhatsApp implemented the function to “mute” specific people and make the real-time conversation smoother for everyone.

Some new features for group calls on @Whatsapp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we’ve added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

Direct messages during calls

In a group voice chat, you can also send private messages to specific participants. A shortcut added to the app has made contacting from the outside easier: tap on the participant’s photo, tap on “Chat with [contato]” and start the text chat without leaving the call.

Uploading files up to 2 GB

WhatsApp has increased the maximum size of files sent in messenger to up to 2 GB. Files uploaded as documents can be even larger in the app, allowing you to share more freely in groups or individual conversations.

Voice calls with up to 32 people

Since April this year, WhatsApp allows making calls in the app with up to 32 people at the same time. The addition finally makes it possible for large groups to be able to communicate in real time without needing an alternative app, such as Google Meet or Discord.

Voice calls on WhatsApp will be able to host up to 32 people (Image: Reproduction/WhatsApp)

still in development

Hide “Online”

Soon, WhatsApp will allow you to hide the “Online” indicator for whomever the user wants. The privacy boost will be an additional option of the “Last Seen” visibility and can be hidden from unknown numbers, specific contacts or to everyone.

The ability to hide “Online” was found in WhatsApp Beta for Android (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Messages kept in temporary chats

Submissions made in temporary chats (individual or group) may be kept beyond the self-destruct period. WhatsApp prepares a way to keep messages exchanged in ephemeral conversations to facilitate later consultation, preserving them even after the time of disappearance.

WhatsApp kept messages are gathered in the “Contact/Group Information” section for quick reference (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Quick Reactions on Status

You know the quick reactions with emojis in Instagram Stories? That same feature should land on WhatsApp. The platform will provide emojis to quickly respond to the WhatsApp Status post — just tap to send.

WhatsApp has pre-defined eight emojis as quick reactions (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Export backup as file

WhatsApp prepares a way to export the backup of conversations (including messages, media, audios and stickers) as a file, instead of saving exclusively in the Google or Apple cloud. The function is still under development and will possibly be an alternative to charging for the space used in storage by Google, but it is also an important addition to refine the level of control and privacy users have over their own information.

It will be possible to export the backup of conversations from Google Drive (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

communities

The large WhatsApp Communities still do not have a set date to arrive — especially in Brazil, with elections increasingly imminent — but they should land on the app in 2023. The tool will serve as an “umbrella” for traditional groups, uniting them to facilitate the communication of administrators.

Communities are “groups” that bring together all group chats related to a specific subject (Image: Playback/WhatsApp)

Recover deleted messages

Deleted a message just for you and regretted it? WhatsApp will allow you to review this decision. The development of the “Undo” button was seen in the app to remove messages. The shortcut will appear as soon as you select the “Erase for me” option (which disappears with sending only in your app).

The “Undo” button reinserts the message in the chat to be selected again (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Cover photos for business accounts

To increase personalization in the app, WhatsApp will allow you to add a cover photo to business accounts. The image will appear in the “Contact Information” section of the app.

WhatsApp cover photos will be exclusive to business accounts (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

polls

WhatsApp will allow you to send public polls with up to five options to facilitate joint decision-making or play quizzes with your friends and family in the app’s groups.

The polls are still under development, but you can already get an idea of ​​how WhatsApp works (Image: Reproduction/WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp Premium

WhatsApp prepares a paid version for business accounts. Business owners will be able to opt for WhatsApp Premium to gain access to exclusive features, such as simultaneous access on up to 10 devices, personalized chat links and more.