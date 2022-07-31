Amid the crisis with Simaria, Simone posts a photo of her niece and declares: ‘I will love you forever’ – Entertainment

Singer Simone Mendes paid tribute to her niece, Giovanna, daughter of Simaria, in the midst of the crisis that the countryman duo is going through. The girl, who is also Simone’s goddaughter, turns 10 this Saturday (30). Lamenting the longing she feels, the singer declared her love for her niece.

“I held you in my arms so tiny that I never imagined that I would become such a big girl! I am delighted and proud to be your godmother, and I love you as if you were my daughter! Goddaughter, the name itself says it all, it’s as if was a daughter and that’s how I feel about you,” Simone wrote.







The doting aunt continued the message, emotional, saying that she will never forget the girl. “On your birthday I want you to know that I will never forget you, that I will always be asking God for you. My love, I will always be asking God for you. I love you and I will love you forever my love Giovanna”, he concluded. the singer.





Simone and Simaria are experiencing a crisis, and the situation worsened after Simaria left the stage for health reasons, more than a month ago. Since then, Simaria has also left her sister’s social networks and has posted enigmatic messages that seem like “messages” to Simone.

On Friday (29), Simaria posted a message on Twitter saying: “Think less, live more”. In another post, she dropped yet another mysterious message: “Start where you are, use what you have and do what you can”.

Simone is handling the tour schedule alone after Simaria’s departure.



