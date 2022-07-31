Anesthetist arrested for rape by cesarean section performed 90 deliveries in Baixada Fluminense and Niterói | Rio de Janeiro

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintela Bezerra, arrested for rape of a pregnant woman in a cesarean section on the 10th of this month, performed 90 deliveries in four different health units. The procedures were performed between May 2021 and July 2022.

The information was passed on by the Health Department, after questioning the State Public Defender’s Office, which asked for information on the number of cesarean sections with Giovanni’s participation.

The anesthesiologist is imprisoned at the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in the West Zone of Rio.

The units are located in São João de Meriti, Niterói, Mesquita and Duque de Caxias, respectively:

Heloneida Studart State Women’s Hospital: 29 cesarean deliveries between March and July 2022

Azevedo Lima State Hospital: 15 cesarean deliveries between December 2021 and January 2022.

Hospital Estadual Da Mãe: 37 cesarean deliveries between November 2021 and July 2022.

Adão Pereira Nunes Municipal Hospital: 9 cesarean deliveries between May and December 2021.

The São João de Meriti Women’s Office (DEAM-SJM) concluded the investigation into the doctor’s arrest. Giovanni was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person.

The analysis of the video that captured the rape committed by the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra during a delivery at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart on the 11th indicates that he started committing the crime 50 seconds after the victim’s husband left the place with the baby. (read below for other survey points).

Anesthetist raped patient for nine minutes

Other survey points:

The 1 hour and 36 minutes and 20 seconds video, recorded by a nurse’s phone, It is intact and unedited. ;

recorded by a nurse’s phone, ; The doctor applies medication (probably sedation) to the victim 7 times during criminal action ;

; The medical-hospital report on material used by the doctor to clean himself after the rape gave negative about the presence of semen . In the survey, it is explained that as the material passed through different containers after collection, it was not possible to guarantee its integrity;

. In the survey, it is explained that as the material passed through different containers after collection, it was not possible to guarantee its integrity; Total rape time: 9 minutes 5 seconds ;

; Medication report: ketamine and propofol ; as the medication ampoules were broken by use, the expert predicted the possibility of contamination between the vials;

and ; as the medication ampoules were broken by use, the expert predicted the possibility of contamination between the vials; 19 people were heard in the investigation (anesthetist, victim, husband, technical/medical staff and police officers).

Police conclude investigation and will indict anesthetist for rape of vulnerable