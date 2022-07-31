Anitta confirms the deluxe version of “Versions Of Me” with three new clips: “Preparem-se”

Anitta announced something new for fans this Saturday (30): three new clips for the release of the extended version of the “Versions of Me” album, “Versions of Me – Deluxe”. The singer will release a clip per week until the release of the extended version of the CD. The singer’s fans expected her to continue the promotion of her album “Versions Of Me” and were euphoric with the information.

“Finally the extended version of my album ‘Versions of Me’ is coming, and I have three clips ready for you. One clip a week until the whole album comes out. So, are you ready?. So get ready,” he said. Anitta, in a video posted on Instagram. In just a few minutes, the publication already had thousands of comments.

“You are impeccable, understand,” said one fan. “The polygynous cat”, commented another netizen. “Dona do Brasil”, said another. “Preparadissímo in all languages” celebrated another. The singer did not disclose the release date of the videos. The album features songs in English, Portuguese and Spanish, such as “Girl From Rio” and “Boys Don’t Cry”. One of the tracks is the hit “Envolver”, which became Spotify’s most listened to song in the world.

The carioca was the first Brazilian to reach the top of the streaming platform ranking. This week, Anitta was criticized after announcing on Thursday (28), which will market an intimate perfume in Brazil. The decision to sell the product came, according to the artist, due to the controversy of her tattoo made on her anus, in February 2021.