Antony scores but Ajax loses Dutch Super Cup to PSV | international football

At the Johan Cruijff Arena, PSV beat Ajax 5-3 and became champions of the Dutch Supercup. This was the 13th title of the Boeren, which is the one who most lifted the cup in the country. Ajax, with nine trophies and 10 vices, follows.

– The feeling of starting another season by winning another Dutch Super Cup, again over our biggest rival, is incredible. We really deserve this title. My teammates and I have to celebrate a lot with our fans. I hope this is the third of many other titles for PSV – said Brazilian defender André Ramalho, from PSV, who entered the second half after a long time recovering from an injury.

Like every game at the beginning of the season, the classic had many defensive flaws, which favored opposing attacks. Bergwijn, in the 15th minute, made a great individual move inside the area, pulling from the left to the middle, and released the bomb to open the scoring for Ajax.

But in the first half, Guus Til’s show began. With 32 minutes, the midfielder anticipated Wijndal’s marking and headed in the corner to leave everything equal. The turn came in the 43rd minute, with Til taking advantage of the goalkeeper’s wrong exit and heading into the empty goal.

After the break, Antony took advantage of Wijndal’s cross and took it from the first hand, left-handed, at nine minutes, to leave the tie on the scoreboard.

But, with lightning goals, PSV took the lead again. Gorter rebounded on a weak kick, and Gakpo took the leftover to complete for the goal, in the 20th minute. And, four minutes later, Guus Til completed his hat-trick by finishing from outside the area and counting on the deflection in Álvarez.

Ajax still set fire to the Dutch Super Cup with Kudus’ volleyed goal in the 26th minute. With 32 minutes, Bassey exaggerated the strength of the cart and, after reviewing the VAR, ended up taking the red and leaving Ajax with ten men on the field.