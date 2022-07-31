Arthur Aguiar says he started his sex life at age 11 | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram – 07.30.2022 Arthur Aguiar reflects on the beginning of his sexual life

Arthur Aguiar reflected on the beginning of his sexual life and said that he started having sex when he was just 11 years old. The “BBB 22” champion reported that he frequented nightclubs while still underage and acknowledged reasons behind the precocious behavior.

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and much more!

“[Iniciei a vida sexual] 11, 12 years old […] Too soon,” he told the “BrunetCast” podcast in an episode that aired this Saturday (30). The actor made the statement during a conversation about past mistakes, where he also declared that he is “full of emotional holes”.

Aguiar agreed that he was involved with a lot of women and pornography during his adolescence, when he was referring to an older friend. “He took me everywhere. I always went to funk community dances, a lot. I went to nightclubs even when I wasn’t old enough. Today it’s more difficult, but at the time I used to go in”, he recalled.

+ Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal on Telegram!

Arthur also exposed the lack of dialogue with the family as part of the roots of some wrong attitudes he committed in the past. “My father and mother have always worked hard. And there has never been dialogue in my family,” he said, explaining that he talks a lot these days with his daughter and wife, Maíra Cardi.

“Who will I ask questions with? Who will be available and teach me? Is this person [o amigo mais velho]. I saw his attitudes, heard what he said. And that for me was the way. Within the universe I knew, I saw him succeeding. He was seven or eight years older than me. He had a car, he worked, he had his money and he had a lot of women. For me, that was the right thing, the way, what I had as a reference,” he added.







+ Watch “AUÊ”, iG Gente’s entertainment program:





