Artists support Giovanna Ewbank after actress defends children from racism in Portugal | Pop & Art

According to the actress, a woman cursed Bless and Titi, her children with Bruno Gagliasso, and a couple of Angolan tourists while they were at a restaurant in Costa da Caparica, on the Portuguese coast. The woman accused of racist offenses has already been released.
See some of the artists who participated:
Former BBB Camilla de Lucas supported Giovanna Ewbank on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
“I would like to say that it is NECESSARY for you, as a white man and woman, to have the same attitude as Giovanna and Bruno. And also give the same support to black people who have this attitude, because in a situation like this, we would be expelled from the place, because even in that WE HAVE NO RIGHT!” wrote Camilla on the social network Twitter.
“When a black person ALSO complains about racism or points you out, stop saying it’s mimimi”, added Camilla, who participated in the BBB in 2021.
Eliana Alves Cruz, writer:
Writer Eliana Alves Cruz, author of novels such as “Água de Barrela” and “O Crime do Cais do Valongo”, also expressed herself on Twitter:
Writer Eliana Alves Cruz, author of novels such as ‘Água de Barrela’ and “O Crime do Cais do Valongo”, also expressed support for Giovanna Ewbank on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
“I wish I could scream in the face of a lot of people what Giovanna Ewbank very well spat in that woman’s face, with the certainty that in the end I wouldn’t be the one accused of some crime. It must be delicious not having to be strategic all the time whole and simply ex-plo-dir”, wrote the author.
“And, dear white people, this is how you fight against racism. With that degree of indignation there,” he added.
Maira Azevedo, ‘Mad Aunt’:
Felipe Neto, — Photo: Reproduction/Twiter
Bahian journalist and comedian Maíra Azevedo, known as “Tia Má”, also wrote about the case on Twitter:
“Giovanna’s positioning was possible because she is a white woman, and she knows it! Being aware of privileges is knowing how to use it when necessary! A black woman, mother of black children, would have her complaint relativized! That racists are always treated as racists !”, said.
Also ex-BBB Lumena published a tweet supporting Giovanna Ewbank:
“How satisfying to Giovanna Ewbank bashing a woman who was racist to her children,” he wrote.
Influencer Felipe Neto expressed support for Giovanna Ewbank on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
“Racist is treated in the beating or public humiliation. There is no other way. Congratulations, Gioh. I will always be your fan”, wrote Neto on Twitter.