Assaí Atacadista opens more than 700 job vacancies across the country

hundreds of jobs are open in supermarkets Assaí Wholesaler, the biggest banner of the French Casino group. The company has 723 open positions for candidates from the most diverse professional areas. See available positions:

  • Butcher
  • Prevention and Loss Inspector
  • Forklift Operator
  • Maintenance Assistant
  • Stock helper
  • Control and Quality Assistant
  • Store Salesperson
  • Section Chief
  • Butcher’s Helper
  • Chef
  • cashier
  • cashiers
  • Seller
  • repository
  • Kitchen helper
  • Commercial Manager
  • Maintenance supervisor
  • Lecturer
  • Packer
  • Human Resources Assistant
  • IT technician
  • poster
  • and many others

The benefits offered by the company vary according to the position applied for, but may include medical assistance, dental assistance, basic food basket, parking, profit sharing, on-site meal, life insurance and food stamps.

The operation will be in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Tocantins, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraná, Bahia, Ceará, Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District.

Registrations

To apply, the interested party must access the InfoJobs recruiter website, select the ad of interest and read all the details carefully. The next step is to click on the “Apply” link and fill in the requested data to apply for the vacancy.

The process is completely free and takes just a few minutes to complete. These positions can be filled at any time, so don’t waste time!

