Atlético-MG x Palmeiras: Mineirão will have more than 50 thousand fans for the duel in Libertadores | athletic-mg

The match between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, in the Libertadores quarterfinals, will be in a packed Mineirão next Wednesday, August 3rd. Galo reported that ticket sales have already reached 53,000 fans.

The sale continues for all fan tiers (members and non-members). However, on the website of the company that sells the tickets, there are no more sectors available for purchases. The team from Minas Gerais and São Paulo re-edit the semifinal of the competition in the 2021 season. Last year, Palmeiras eliminated Atlético, in an undefeated way from Libertadores.

It will be the team’s first game in Libertadores after Cuca’s return to command of the team. Before, the Rooster enters the field for the Brasileirão, on Sunday, against Internacional, away from home. Mineirão’s maximum capacity is 61,573 seats. But, as there will be visiting fans, such size decreases.

In recent games, Atlético’s fans filled Mineirão. There were more than 50 thousand fans in the duels with Flamengo (Brazilian and Copa do Brasil), in addition to the matches against São Paulo (a draw in the Brazilian), and Corinthians (defeat in the Brazilian). In this period, only the victory against Fortaleza did not have such a full house – 30 thousand fans.

The return game between Atlético and Palmeiras will be at Allianz Parque, on August 10th. It is worth remembering that, unlike the 2021 dispute, in which Verdão qualified by the criterion of goal scored as a visitor, this rule no longer exists in Libertadores.