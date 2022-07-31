Atltico vs Palmeiras: more than 53 thousand tickets were sold for the game

This Saturday afternoon, Atltico announced that more than 53,000 tickets for the match against Palmeiras, for the Copa Libertadores da América, had already been sold. The game will be next Wednesday, August 3rd, at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, for the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Sales, which started this Wednesday (27), at 8 am, first released tickets for Season Ticket holders and partners in the Strong and Avenger, Black, Immortal and International categories.
Fans who are not GNV members were able to purchase tickets from 5 pm this Friday (29).
Atltico vs Palmeiras tickets
Prices already with discounts for members (valid only for online sales)
Upper Orange (Port F) / Lower Orange (Port F) / Upper Yellow (Port C) / Lower Yellow (Port C)
Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / Annual Ticket: BRL 75.25
Silver CNG: BRL 96.75
White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 107.50
Additional: same discount as holder’s category
Non-members: BRL 215.00
Upper Red (Port D) and Lower Red (Port E)
Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / Annual Ticket:: R$ 90.30
Silver CNG: BRL 116.10
White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 129.00
Additional: same discount as holder’s category
Non-members: BRL 258.00
Upper Purple (Gates A and B – it is not possible to move between the gates)
Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / Annual Ticket: 118.30
Silver CNG: BRL 152.10
White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 169.00
Additional: same discount as holder’s category
Non-members: BRL 338.00
Lower Purple (Port A)
Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / Annual Ticket: R$ 165.90
Silver CNG: BRL 213.30
White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 237.00
Additional: same discount as holder’s category
Non-members: BRL 474.00
The discounts granted to Galo na Veia members are not cumulative with the sale of half-price tickets.