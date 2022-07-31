Auxílio Brasil loan gains launch deadline; know what it is

Beneficiaries of Brazil aid may have access to a new credit tool. This is the payroll loan, a modality currently available for INSS retirees and pensioners and also for those who work as a public servant.

According to information published by the newspaper O Estadão, the idea of ​​the federal government is to authorize access to the loan by those benefiting from the social program between the months of August and October. If that happens, implementation will take just a few weeks before the presidential election, scheduled for early October.

Loan Aid Brazil

As a way of boosting the country’s economy, the federal government, through Provisional Measure nº 1,106, intends to soon approve the release of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. For now, it is not yet being offered.

The assignable margin is an important issue to be mentioned, as it defines how much each beneficiary will be able to use the payroll as collateral for the payment of the credit. For the payroll loan, the government plans to increase the percentage from 35% to 40%.

The 5% increase should be used for credit card expenses, while the rest for use in personal loan contracts.

indebtedness risk

Although the facilitation of credit for those who receive Auxílio Brasil seems interesting, financial experts warn of the practice, which can generate household indebtedness. As with any financial service, interest and service fees must be added.

The fact is that many believe that the release of credit can harm the group of vulnerable citizens, who use the benefit to buy basic items for the month. With the loan contracting using the benefit, a portion of the money is committed every month to pay the debt, which will reduce the value of the benefit for its use in expenses.