Bar do Museu Clube da Esquina offers gardener tour of BH 1957 – Gerais

Jardineira Chevrolet 1957 passing through Praça da Liberdade, almost all original (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) In 2022, Clube da Esquina celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of the first album that gave rise to one of the richest and most important musical movements in Brazil. The celebration was given a special program at the Clube da Esquina Museum Bar (Rua Paraispolis, 738), an artistic and cultural point that preserves the legacy created by Milton Nascimento, L Borges, Beto Guedes, Márcio Borges. There are dozens of shows, workshops, workshops and occasional meetings for gastronomy and tourism.

Highlight for an adventure aboard a 1957 chevrolet planter. The retrotur vehicle, nicknamed Miss, parades through the streets of the capital to take people on a tour of famous spots in BH. A common model in the 1950s and 1960s, the bus has been the delight of locals and tourists alike. Stella Oliveira, 21, a pedagogy student at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), along with her boyfriend, Thiago, and her in-laws, Srgio and Ana Cristina, enjoyed her Saturday walking in her gardener: “I really enjoyed it, a nice experience My grandmother, Maria Cecília, tells me that she used to go to gardening school in So Gonalo do Par, in the Midwest region, in the interior of the state. So it was really cool to live the experience”. Also read: Clube da Esquina elected the best Brazilian album of all time.

For student Stella Oliveira, with her boyfriend Thiago, Clube da Esquina is more than a musical movement, it is also a political one. (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) For Stella, going through the important points in the history of Clube da Esquina was also an important experience: “Clube da Esquina was more than just a musical movement, it was also a political experience, in addition to the band, the musicians. books, I like music, and in high school I did a work on it”. Martha Rocha and the Museum of Ancient Objects and Vehicles Jefferson Rios, founder of Mova, who has had the gardener for 15 years, gives all the information to the tour participants (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA/Press) Jeferson Rios, founder of the Museum of Old Objects and Vehicles (Mova), the owner of the jarndeira, Martha Rocha, for 15 years. He says that the name of the vehicle in honor of Miss Brazil in 1954, Martha Rocha, who came in second in the Miss Universe contest, for having “two inches” more hip width than the American Miriam Stevenson. “Martha Rocha doesn’t walk, she walks through the streets. And she’s 90% original. To stop at a traffic light, I have to brake 50 meters beforehand. She’s a great success, a return to the 1950s. admired by those who walk and by whom ave through the streets”. Now, Jeferson Rios goes around with the “miss” around the main points that tell part of the history of Clube da Esquina, but she is always walking around Lagoa da Pampulha, on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays: “And she also participates in weddings, birthdays 80 years old and has already made 2,500 public school children happy, who walked and then gave a dissertation on the Pampulha Lagoon”, he says proudly. Also read: Musical about Clube da Esquina has its premiere date: August 19th.

On the route, points such as Praça da Liberdade and the Pampulha Architectural Complex (which include the Igrejinha de São Francisco de Assis, Lagoa da Pampulha, Mineiro and Mineirinho), in addition to the Santa Tereza viaduct and, of course, the traditional corner where Clube da Esquina was born, among other points.

And, of course, a fundamental passage through Edifcio Levy, on Avenida Amazonas, downtown Belo Horizonte, where D. Maricota, S. Salomo and their 11 Borges lived, who together with Bituca, Wagner Tiso and other friends, lived the dream of Clube da Corner.

Rediscovering Belo Horizonte

Virgnia Paletta Cmara, coordinator of the Bar do Museu Clube, people are having another look at the city (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press)

“We offer tourist activities so that people can experience and better understand the Clube da Esquina movement. It is a tour to celebrate history, places and memories. 1959 classic kombi”, highlights Virgnia Paletta Cmara, general coordinator of the Clube da Esquina Museum Bar and festival curator.

Virgnia Paletta Cmara highlights that “she is not old enough. People are learning about a BH they didn’t know about. A different look at the city. They start to see places that had never attracted attention”. There are possible tours with two people from Wednesday to Sunday and, with the gardener, groups of eight to 10 people. For values, just consult the website.

The coordinator of the Clube da Esquina Museum Bar points out that there are free guided tours scheduled to take place. “Visits are only between shows or on demand. As well as the tourist itinerary or guided tours, they all always end with a gastronomic experience at the Bar do Museu and a show with a repertoire from Clube da Esquina”.