BC publishes a list of the 15 banks that received the most complaints

On July 22, the Central Bank (BC) published the list of banks that received the highest number of complaints from their customers in the first three months of 2022. Among 15 financial institutions, the C6 Bank ended up at the top, followed by BTG Pactual/Banco Pan, followed by BTG Pactual/Banco Pan, and to complete the first three places is Banco Inter.

Read more: Central Bank launches colored coins to commemorate the bicentennial of Independence

This position in the ranking is not defined by the number of complaints, since in this case traditional banks and those with more account holders would always be at the top. The BC made a calculation that takes into account the number of complaints that were judged to be valid, divided by the number of customers and multiplied by 1 million, that is, the higher the index, the worse for the bank.

In addition to the institutions already mentioned, other large banks with the highest number of customers, such as BMG and Santander, are also among the five institutions with the highest level of complaints.

See below the complete list of banks with the highest complaint rates:

C6 Bank (77.99) BTG Pactual/Banco Pan (68.20) Inter Bank (48.85) BMG (47.20) Santander (27.37) Bradesco (25.22) Credit Market (24.96) Original Bank (21.59) PagBank-PagSeguro (14.87) Caixa Econômica Federal (13.17) Bank of Brazil (12.32) Itaú (12.26) Votorantim Bank (BV Bank) (8.17) NuBank (7.48) Midway SA – Credit, Financing and Investment (2.87)

Among the various reasons for complaints against banks, the most frequent are: irregularities related to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations and services related to the credit card.

This ranking of Central Bank complaints is released every three months, and should initially have been published in April. However, with the strike of BC servers, which ended on July 5, there were delays in disclosure.