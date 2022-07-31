Belo and Gracyanne receive eviction order for ‘salty’ debt in property in SP

Belo and Gracyanne

Belo and Gracyanne

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / Estadão

The singer Beautiful and your wife, Gracyanne Barbosareceived a eviction notice because of overdue bills and other debts related to a property in São Paulo.

In total, the couple owes around R$ 260,000, including rent due, in addition to a claim for compensation for material damages.

According to journalist Fábia Oliveira, who had access to the court order, the amount of rents, IPTU and overdue consumer bills reached R$ 221,159.86 thousand.

It just doesn’t stop there. The couple also need to pay a contractual fine of BRL 3,000 and a claim for compensation for material damage in the amount of BRL 38,000.

In a note, Belo and Gracyanne’s press office stated that the couple has not yet been notified about the court decision.

In addition, the representation of the two added that there is no contract for the property signed by them, and that the property was courtesy of a former manager who worked with the singer.

This former entrepreneur, the press office claims, signed the contract. “It was up to the contract holder to be responsible for the expenses, not Belo. This division of responsibilities was even part of the professional agreement between the two”, says the note.

