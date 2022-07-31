Boeing to resume 787 deliveries after regulator approves fix for structural flaws

Image: Boeing





The resumption of deliveries of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner family aircraft is “just around the corner” after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday approved the plans and quality control modifications, according to a report by the agency. Reuters.

That would put an end to a 15-month shutdown on a key product for both the manufacturer and the airline industry, at a time when the post-pandemic recovery is advancing month by month.

According to sources quoted by Reuters, the FAA “approved Boeing’s proposal that requires specific inspections to verify that the condition of the plane meets the requirements and that all work has been completed.” This would allow deliveries to resume from August, reports Aviacionline.

It is not mentioned whether this will mean that Boeing will again have the power to certify the airworthiness of every 787 that leaves its factory, which was withdrawn in February this year. In this way, the FAA would be in charge, as they said at the time, of individually inspecting and approving each of the aircraft for “confirm the effectiveness of the measures that Boeing has implemented with the aim of improving the manufacturing process”.





“Scrutiny will continue until there is assurance that Boeing’s production and quality control processes meet federal design standards.”the FAA said in February.

The FAA did not come out with any comment on the matter and Boeing limited itself to telling Reuters that “We will continue to work transparently with the FAA and our customers to resume 787 deliveries.”

In the second quarter 2022 financial results presentation this week, Brian West, Boeing’s chief financial officer, said they have 120 787 aircraft in stock and are carrying out the necessary tasks to prepare them for delivery.

Regarding new aircraft, he stated that they are at a very low production rate that they will maintain until deliveries resume, and then gradually reach the rate of five aircraft per month. Since entering service in 2011, 1,006 Boeing 787s have been delivered out of a total of 1,482 aircraft on order.



