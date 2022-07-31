Bolsonaro attacks the STF again at an election event

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used an electoral event this Saturday 30 in São Paulo to once again attack the STF (Federal Supreme Court) with distorted statements. The president also took advantage of the speech to invite his supporters to the official September 7 parades, which he plans to turn into Bolsonarist acts.

Bolsonaro said that on September 7 he will be in official parades of the Armed Forces in the morning, in Brasília, as is tradition, and also in Rio de Janeiro, in the afternoon, in an innovation compared to previous years. In 2021, 7 de Setembro had Bolsonaro’s coup speeches in Brasília and São Paulo.

This Saturday, Bolsonaro spoke at the convention that confirmed the candidacy of former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) to the Government of São Paulo.

“They took away my right to lead the pandemic. It was taken by the Supreme. But I didn’t miss any of the suggestions I gave to the population. I couldn’t sleep with the closing of shops all over Brazil, and especially here in the state of São Paulo.”

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro also spoke at Tarcísio’s event. “Be the most wonderful first lady in the state of São Paulo”, Michelle told Tarcísio’s wife, Cristiane Freitas. “The mission is arduous. But God is with you.”