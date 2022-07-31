Bolsonaro summons supporters for September 7 parade in Rio de Janeiro

President spoke during the launch of Tarcísio de Freitas’ candidacy for the government of São Paulo and announced that the Armed Forces will participate in an event in Copacabana

During the convention of Republicans this Saturday, 30th, which confirmed the candidacy of Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas to the government of the State of São Paulo, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took advantage of the platform to summon its supporters to the commemorations of 7th of September (Independence of Brazil). He announced that he will accompany the parade in Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro. “In Rio de Janeiro, at 4 pm 7th of September, for the first time, our Armed Forces and our sister auxiliary forces will be parading on Copacabana beach alongside our people”, declared the Chief Executive at Expo Center Norte, north of São Paulo. “I know you [paulistas] wanted it to be here. We want to innovate in Rio.”

Despite not having promised to be present in São Paulo, it is likely that the capital of São Paulo will once again receive thousands of Bolsonaro supporters. Bolsonarista groups are already articulating to fill the country’s streets on the Independence holiday and repeat last year’s event. On September 7, 2021, the president addressed a crowd in Paulista Avenue — the Military Police estimated 125,000 people, but the organizers stated that this number was much higher —, called for “clean elections” and severely criticized the Federal Supreme Court (STF)especially the minister Alexandre de Moraes. “We are going to celebrate 200 years of independence, but we are also going to celebrate as a milestone for another 200 years of freedom”, declared Bolsonaro this Saturday. The president was the last to speak at the Republicans’ event.