Brazil beats Colombia and wins the women’s Copa America octa

The Brazilian team is eight-time champion of the Women’s Copa America. Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 today at the Alfonso Lopéz stadium in Bucaramanga (COL) and lifted the trophy undefeated and without conceding a goal.

From a penalty, striker Debinha — top scorer of the Pia Sundhade era — was the author of the only green-yellow goal in the match, scored in the 39th minute of the first half.

With the triumph, Brazil reaches eight titles in nine editions of the competition. In addition, Pia Sundhade’s men reached the top of the podium with 100% success (six wins in six games) and without conceding goals during the tournament.

Colombia, on the other hand, is in the third runner-up (2010, 2014 and 2022) and even with the massive support of its fans, it still hasn’t won the Copa América.

In addition to the title, the Brazilian team secured – by qualifying for the final – places in the 2023 World Cup and the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Debinha solves

Debinha scores for the Brazilian national team against Colombia in the Copa America Image: RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP

The Brazilian team started the game aggressively, occupying the attacking field and mainly exploring the sides of the field. Pia Sundhage’s team, however, suffered a drop after just seven minutes of play. Angelina felt her knee after a ball dispute and, crying, ended up replaced by Duda Francelino.

Brazil felt the change, and saw the Colombian team grow. Pushed by their fans, the hosts looked for plays in speed, especially on the left side and took danger also in the dead balls.

Gradually, the Brazilian team regained control of the game, but accumulated errors in passing and decision-making in the final part of the field. The main green-yellow chance came in a kick from outside the area by Adriana.

Debinha, however, decided to go to Brazil. Shirt 9 invaded the area and was knocked down by Vanegas in the center of the penalty area. The referee scored a penalty and the attacker herself went for the kick. Ball on one side, goalkeeper on the other and 1-0 for the Brazilian team.

Open game

The Brazilian team came back better for the second half. Dictating the rhythm of the game from the first minutes, Brazil had at least two great chances to expand the score: in a free-kick by Bia Zaneratto and in a shot by Debinha inside the area, which was defended by goalkeeper Pérez.

In the course of the stage, however, Pia Sundhage’s team again made mistakes in the last lane of the field, wasting potential counterattacks and speed plays along the sides. The Brazilian women also found it more difficult to exchange passes and dictate the pace of the decision.

The Colombians, in turn, followed the same strategy as in the first half and went out at speed behind the green-yellow defense. Finding spaces, especially in the second part of the partial, the hosts tested the defense and scared the Brazilian fans. Despite the volume, goalkeeper Lorena made an important intervention in the second half, at 44 minutes, in a shot by Usme in the half-moon.