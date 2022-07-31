Brazil records 162 more deaths from Covid; moving average of known cases continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (30) 162 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 678,537 since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 223. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -11% indicating stability trend .

The moving average of cases acquaintances continues to fall significantly, reaching -40% in two weeks and getting below 35,000 daily cases (see details further below).

Tocantins, Acre, Alagoas, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Amapá, Sergipe, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio de Janeiro did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. Roraima, DF, Santa Catarina, Paraíba and Maranhão did not disclose new data.

In total, the country registered new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,819,451 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 34,387. The variation was -40% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (4 states) : AC, RN, PA, MS

: AC, RN, PA, MS In stability (8 states): ES, AM, RO, CE, RJ, GO, RS, PE

ES, AM, RO, CE, RJ, GO, RS, PE Falling (8 states): AP, SE, AL, MT, PI, PR, SP, BA

AP, SE, AL, MT, PI, PR, SP, BA They did not disclose (4 state and DF): RR, MA, DF, PB, SC,

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).