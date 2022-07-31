Brazil suffers, but beats Colombia and wins its 8th Copa América Feminina

Credit: @CopaAmerica

Without a show, but with grit and determination, Brazil confirmed its dominance in women’s football and won the Copa América Femenina for the eighth time in nine editions. The title came with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Colombia on Saturday night in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

The two teams had already achieved the main goals in the tournament: qualification for the 2023 World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand, and for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The title was the golden key, the icing on the cake, and Colombia entered with great physical disposition and tactical discipline to, with the help of the crowd, take Brazil’s place at the top.

These factors imposed themselves on Brazil’s best technical and tactical domain, which spent the entire game practically without being able to create concrete chances. Pia Sundhage’s team abused the crosses and long throws, without getting tables and fast approaches, as had been the mark in the tournament. And he still missed the steering wheel Angelina, who was injured in the first half.

The Brazilian goal came in the only more or less well-planned play of the initial stage: Debinha received a short pass and, when turning, was kicked by the Colombian defender. Penalty that Debinha herself took to open the scoring.

The game’s setting, however, has not changed. Even needing a goal to tie the game and take the decision to penalties, Colombia was not able to transform physical superiority into concrete chances to score. The main attempts were in free kicks and corners or in long shots, always well defended by goalkeeper Lorena.

In the final stage, Brazil still tried some counterattacks, but, after 25 minutes, practically only defended. All attempts to create resulted in missed passes or shots without direction. But, after 90 minutes of running and suffering, Brazil was once again able to shout “it is champion”.