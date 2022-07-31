Brazil will have the largest cargo movement in history

Cargo transport in Brazil is expected to set a new record in 2022 and be the largest in history, surpassing last year’s numbers.

In 2021, 1.9 trillion RTKs were handled – a unit that combines tons with kilometers traveled – which represents an increase of almost 10% over the previous year. This transport generated a cost of more than BRL 1 trillion, 16% higher than in 2020. Road transport (60%), rail (20%) and waterway (14%) were the main responsible for the movement of goods.

The data are from an unprecedented study by the Institute of Logistics and Supply Chain (Ilos) published by the newspaper Economic value. The survey takes into account the movement of goods with origin and destination in the country, adding up all modes.

By 2022, transport is expected to grow by up to 4%

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics also recorded a growth of 11.4% in the transport sector in 2021, that is, above the expansion of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which was 4.6%.

For 2022, the market estimate, according to the latest Central Bank balance sheet, is for an expansion of the Brazilian GDP of 1.9%. According to Ilos, if this forecast is confirmed, the demand for logistics services will grow between 3% and 4%.

This expansion is anchored in three main factors: 1) the good performance of agribusiness, 2) the advance of agricultural frontiers and 3) the growth of the e-commerce.

The universe of logistics operators, companies that carry out transport in one or more modes, storage and inventory management, adds up to approximately one thousand companies in Brazil, which together generated R$ 166 billion in 2021, according to the Brazilian Association of Logistics Operators.