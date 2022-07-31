Brusque 0 x 0 Cruzeiro: see penalty goal disallowed and best moments

photo: Roberto Zacarias/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro and Brusque drew 0-0 for Serie B

Brusque and Cruzeiro drew 0-0 this Saturday (30), at Estdio Augusto Bauer, in Santa Catarina, for the 21st round of Serie B. Watch in the video below the penalty goal disallowed in additions and the best moments of the match.

In the first half, the rare good chances only appeared after 40 minutes. In the final stage, coach Paulo Pezzolano tried to change the scenario of the game – he even promoted the debut of attacking midfielder Chay -, but the dynamics remained the same.

In addition to the second half, Brusque got a penalty in a play in which the ball touched Oliveira’s arm. In the charge, Taliari slipped and touched the ball twice, which went in. The VAR intervened and disallowed the play. In the end, the 0-0 persisted.

With the result, Cruzeiro is still in the lead in Serie B, now with 46 points – eight more than vice-leader Vasco and 14 ahead of the current fifth-placed team, Tombense. Brusque now reaches 24 points, in 12th position.

The Cruise returns to the field next Saturday at 7pm. Coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team receives Tombense in Mineiro, for the 22nd round. Before that, on Thursday, Brusque will face Sampaio Corra at Augusto Bauer. The ball also rolls at 7pm.