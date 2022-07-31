Brusque confirms first case of monkeypox

Brusque confirmed the first case of monkeypox this Saturday, 30. The information was confirmed by epidemiological surveillance. The patient is a 24 year old male.

The young man’s symptoms began on July 18 and the examination was performed the following day. The collection was sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen) of Santa Catarina, which confirmed the case.

According to Epidemiological Surveillance, the patient is well and has already completed the period of 14 days of social isolation.

People who seek the health service in Brusque and have skin lesions undergo a screening with nurses and doctors. They perform the patient assessment and consider all hypotheses such as syphilis, herpes, chickenpox and smallpox.

If all diagnoses are ruled out, doctors study the case as suspected smallpox. To perform the exam, professionals collect blood samples and vesicular material, that is, secretion of the blister, in addition to the crust of the lesion. The content is packed in a box and sent for analysis at Lacen in Florianópolis, following all the guidelines of the Alert Note of the Epidemiological Surveillance Directorate (Dive).

disease symptoms

Ariane Fischer, director of Health Surveillance, explains that the initial symptoms are fever, headache, back pain, body pain, weakness and the presence of lymph nodes – the tongues. They appear within five days.

Then the patient goes through the period of rash, between one to three days after the onset of fever. It is characterized by the appearance of blisters, which usually start on the face and spread to other parts of the body. According to the director, in 95% of cases the most affected areas are the face, followed by the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, in 75% of cases.

How does transmission take place?

Caused by the Monkeypox virus (MPX), monkeypox is transmitted primarily by direct or indirect contact with blood, body fluids, skin lesions or mucous membranes from infected animals.

Human-to-human transmission usually occurs through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected people or contaminated objects, but studies indicate that the latter would be the least effective means of transmission.

There is also transmission of the virus via respiratory droplets, which requires close contact between the infected person and other people. In this hypothesis, health workers, family members and close contacts are the people most at risk of infection.

According to Dive’s warning note, “transmission between sexual partners appears to be the likely mode of transmission of the present outbreak, and the risk is increased due to close contact with infectious skin lesions during intercourse.” However, the cases must undergo further studies.

The organ does not rule out vertical transmission or during close contact in the postpartum period. The disease has a transmission period that only ends when the crusts of the infected patient’s lesions disappear.

Dive also warns that MPX is a zoonosis and that infected animals can transmit the Monkeypox virus to people, as well as infected people can transmit it to animals through contact such as petting, hugging, kissing, licking and sharing sleeping areas. “Companion animals must be monitored and isolated along with suspected and confirmed cases”, highlights the agency.