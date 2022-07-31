Can Brazilians still withdraw BRL 1,000 from the FGTS? See how to consult!

Workers can withdraw amounts from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to carry out various actions. For example, many use the money to buy items or pay off debts. With high inflation and rising prices of basic products, being able to have FGTS money in hand can be good news.

Nowadays, workers can have the right to withdraw the values ​​in two ways: the anniversary withdrawal or the extraordinary withdrawal. However, it is important to note that the types of withdrawal are different and each has its own characteristics. Therefore, it is necessary to know the differences between them.

FGTS withdrawals

One of the options is the birthday withdrawal. In this case, workers who adhere to this option may be entitled to withdraw part of the FGTS money in the month corresponding to the worker’s birthday.

However, it is necessary to say that the worker who chooses this modality will not be able, for example, to withdraw the money in case of dismissal without just cause with the addition of the termination fine. This type of withdrawal is not mandatory. Therefore, the worker can think before deciding if he wants to follow this path.

On the other hand, there is also the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS. The Federal Government was responsible for allowing workers to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from the Fund’s account. The initiative has two main objectives: to move money, to help the circulation of the economy, and to allow the release of extra money for workers, in order to help them at the time of high prices.

This type of withdrawal is also not mandatory and workers can decide whether they want to withdraw the amount or not. If the answer is yes, the amount can be withdrawn until December 15th of this year and only once. After the date, the money returns to the originating account.

See too: See how to CALCULATE how much you will receive from the FGTS profit distribution

How to consult?

Workers can consult the values ​​to find out how much they can withdraw. It is worth remembering that the limit is R$ 1 thousand, regardless of the total that the employee has available in the account.

To do so, you can access the official FGTS page at: https://fgts.caixa.gov.br/. After accessing, you will need to inform the PIS number, CPF and also the password. Thus, the person will be able to withdraw if he has the right to withdraw and guidelines on how to proceed with the request.

Another alternative for consultation is the FGTS application, available through the link: https://bityli.com/qzXXd. You must log in using your password and CPF. In addition, the application itself allows you to request the withdrawal, if the interested party is entitled to it.

See too: 18 situations that allow workers to WITHDRAW FGTS profit; check out!